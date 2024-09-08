Tiernan Lynch says Larne "fell right into Ballymena's trap" after being stunned by the Sky Blues at Inver Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A headed goal by Ben Kennedy with five minutes to go was enough to give a resolute Ballymena United all three points on a sunny day in east Antrim.

The hosts controlled the majority of the possession but failed to overly trouble visiting stopper Sean O'Neill, with Andy Ryan's strike that hit the crossbar the closest they came to breaking the deadlock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite looking like the team who would take the lead the most, the Inver Reds were left shell-shocked with five minutes to go as Josh Carson’s corner kick was on the money for Kennedy to head home from close range in front of a jubilant away end.

Larne slipped to a 1-0 home defeat to Ballymena United after Ben Kennedy's late goal for the visitors

"I am disappointed first and foremost and frustrated secondly," Lynch said.

"I thought we were probably the better team on the day but credit to Ballymena as they had a game plan which was spot on.

"They stay in the game, break the game up, make it difficult for us and see if they can get a sucker-punch - which they did.

"We probably fell right into their trap.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We played too much in front of them and we tried to work it left and right but we never got behind them enough.

"We never created enough, we probably lacked enough penetration today and we are hugely disappointed."

Larne travel to Linfield next weekend and will sweat on the fitness of Aaron Donnelly as the defender had to be substituted midway through the second half due to injury.

Lynch commented: "I'm not even sure to be honest on Aaron.

"It wasn't something I asked when I went back into the changing room.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"To be fair to Aaron, he isn't a player who goes down or comes off the pitch easily.

"You've got to play all the teams in this league.

"We let ourselves down today, we aren't going to make any excuses for it as we didn't do enough to win the game.