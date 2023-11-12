Ballymena United boss Jim Ervin fumed at his side's performance in the loss at home to Glenavon, labelling it as "very poor" and "not good enough".

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Sky Blues were comprehensively beaten by Stephen McDonnell's side - despite the slender scoreline - as Conor McCloskey's deflected header settled affairs at a foggy Ballymena Showgrounds.

Ervin was left perplexed as to how his side can perform against the top sides in the league but fail to deliver against teams in and around them in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I said to the guys beforehand and numerous times now, every time we have a really good performance at a top level it has been against the teams in the top half of the table," he said.

Jim Ervin pulled no punches after watching his Ballymena United side lose to Glenavon at The Showgrounds

"We have then followed that up by a really poor, damp and flat performance near enough at home every time against teams in and around us.

"It's just poor all round.

"Our season is not defined on good performances against the top six.

"Our season is defined by results against teams in and around us.

"We have failed yet again at home."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballymena only registered one notable attempt on target and that lack of creativity and spark added to Ervin’s frustration, however, he refused to blame Tuesday night’s exertions in the BetMcLean Cup as an excuse.

"I can take losing the game if the team has come and outplayed, outfought and outworked you, or basically played you off the park,” he added.

"You can accept that in football but I don't think that happened today.

"We didn't force Rory Brown to make a save bar one from Donal Rocks in the second-half.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But over 90 minutes we haven't made him work and that's what frustrates me and disappoints me the most.

"On Tuesday night against Coleraine we had numerous chances and could have won the game.

"However, we could have played until 9pm today and still not scored.

"I spoke to the boys before and after the game that I'm not using Tuesday night as an excuse.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad