Glenavon have completed their first signing of the Stephen McDonnell era after agreeing a deal for James Doona.

The 25-year-old winger, who has played for the likes of Shamrock Rovers, St Patrick’s Athletic and Cork City, will officially become a Glenavon player when the transfer window opens on January 1.

The Lurgan Blues were quick to snap up the Dublin native when his contract at Longford Town expired.

Doona also spent a year at Athlone Town before moving to Cork City, where he won the First Division.

“James is your traditional winger, he can go inside and outside and is very comfortable of both feet,” said McDonnell to Glenavon Media.

“We have gained a very, very good talent, he is an exciting player and our fans will enjoy watching James.”

After a slow start to the season, which saw Gary Hamilton leave Mourneview Park as manager, Glenavon have won their last three Sports Direct Premiership fixtures and are currently 9th in the table.