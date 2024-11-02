Eamon Fyfe says the Ports have gone “back to basics” after claiming their second successive Premiership victory at Ballymena United last night.

The Co Armagh side should have held the half-time lead at the Ballymena Showgrounds as Shay McCartan, Fyfe and Paul McElroy were all guilty of missing guilt-edged chances.

Just when Ballymena looked like they were getting on top in the latter stages of the contest, Portadown produced a late three-goal blitz to leave the hosts stunned.

The opening goal arrived on 79 minutes as Josh Ukek found the bottom corner following a devastating counter-attack, with a similar move three minutes later doubling the visitors’ lead as Ryan Mayse made no mistake against his former employers.

The three points were then sealed on 86 minutes as Mayse turned provider as he picked out Fyfe inside the box who made no mistake.

It marks back-to-back Premiership triumphs for Niall Currie’s men after last weekend’s eye-catching triumph against reigning champions Larne.

"The first-half I thought we were super,” striker Fyfe told Portadown’s social media platforms.

"We created a load of chances and probably the only thing is that we came in at 0-0.

"To be fair, I felt we dropped off a little bit at the start of the second-half but once we got that first goal, we pushed on and for my goal I just needed to get something on it.

"It was a good cross by Maysey (Ryan Mayse) and if I didn't get anything on it, he would have gone mad at me.”

Fyfe says the mini revival is down to the players at Shamrock Park “regrouping” and “working hard” after a recent defeat on the road at Dungannon Swifts.

He stated: "Confidence is high but that's the thing with this league, you're going to have ups and downs.

"You have to just deal with them and take your highs when they come but never get too low when it's low.

"That's a credit to the lads as we regrouped last week, went back to basics, worked hard and did what we are good at.