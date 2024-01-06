Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter admits the manner of Cup football means his side can afford "to take the gloves off" ahead of today's clash against Ards.

The Hatchetmen - who have won the last two Irish Cup competitions - host the Championship side, who are on the lookout for a first-team manager following the sacking of Matthew Tipton on New Year's Eve.

Crusaders have beaten Ballymena United in the last two showpiece deciders and Baxter revealed he has already carried out his homework on today's opponents.

“Cup competitions are completely different from the pressure of looking for League points," he said.

Crusaders manager Stephen Baxter will be hoping to guide Crusaders to yet another Irish Cup triumph

“You can afford to take the gloves off and have a go at it.

“We deal with that later in the week, coming off a tough game with Linfield.

“We are looking forward to the Cup challenge, no doubt.

“We’ll focus on ourselves. We had Ards watched a few times; we know their players, we know what they’ve been doing and how they do it.

“It’s important we deal with the challenge in front of us."

Crusaders come into the contest on the back of Tuesday night’s defeat to Linfield at Seaview as Euan East’s first-half goal would prove to be the difference.

Baxter believes the “break of the ball” was the only reason his side failed to take something from the game.

He added: “I was thrilled with it, how tactically it worked for us. We were exceptional in terms of our discipline and our concentration levels.

“They got the break of the ball in the box, someone taps it in from a yard, and the game spun in their favour.

“Linfield didn’t cut us open . . . we didn’t cut them open. It was a very evenly contested game. But they’ll be the team that was extra pleased with the three points.

“In games like that, it’s down to fine margins. I was disappointed we conceded the corner so late in the (first) half. There was only seconds to go, but then the ball is in the back of our net before the whistle, I couldn’t believe it.