Gary Boyle admits the only way is up for his side after hitting "rock bottom" during last weekend's defeat to Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park.

The 4-1 loss in county Tyrone saw City fall to the basement of the Sports Direct Premiership on goal difference.

However, Boyle is hoping that Newry's previous heroics in avoiding the drop will prove pivotal as they chase Premiership survival, which starts with the visit of Glenavon this evening.

"We've been here before," he said.

Newry City manager Gary Boyle hopes a vocal home support can help his squad for tonight's visit of Glenavon

"It's not where we want to be or set out to be.

"Now that we are here, we have hit rock-bottom so to speak.

"We have to re-evaluate, reassess and move the thing forward.

"That has to start on the training pitch to bring into Friday in what is going to be another really difficult game."

Glenavon have been in fine form of late by winning their last four Premiership contests, which means they are nine points clear of the relegation zone.

With that in mind, Boyle has called on the loyal band of Newry City supporters to make The Showgrounds as intimidating as possible this evening.

"I'm glad to be back at home," he added.

"We're hoping we can make the place busy, noisy and try to help the players because we all need a bit of a pull-out at the minute.

"Certainly their influence is massive and they've never turned on us, so fair play to them for that.

"They keep supporting us and I'm sure that was a difficult day for everybody on Saturday.

"I feel for the supporters and we ask them to stick with us.

"Hopefully, we can turn the tide for them."

Newry are currently in the midst of an injury crisis – especially in midfield – but Boyle refuses to use that as an excuse for a poor run of form.

“We have injuries but we've a squad and I've never made an excuse for the players who aren't here,” he said.

"The players that stepped in to play are good enough to play for Newry City.

"Did everyone show that last Saturday? No.