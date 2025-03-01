Glentoran boss Declan Devine voiced his anger after watching his side being dumped out of the Irish Cup at Bangor

Glentoran boss Declan Devine offered his apologies to the club's supporters after their Irish Cup hopes were shattered by a shock loss at Championship leaders Bangor.

The Glens went into the contest unbeaten in all three domestic cup competitions this season, but found themselves 3-0 down at the break in north Down as Ben Arthurs, Ben Cushnie and Lewis Harrison all found the back of the net for the rampant hosts.

A deflected effort from Charlie Lindsay gave the Glens a glimmer of hope but they failed to get into the tie as Bangor sensationally booked a last-four spot.

"We warned the team that this was possible here tonight," he told BBC Sport NI. "They obviously didn't take on board what I had to say and we apologise to the people who got behind us tonight.

"Everything was missing in the first half - pride, passion, energy, quality on the ball, an ability to defend long balls.

"We warned them all week this was the potential of a good Bangor side and it's a really tough one to take. As a group we have to take a long hard look at ourselves."

The Glens have already lifted the County Antrim Shield this season and will face Cliftonville next week in the BetMcLean Cup final.

However, Devine stressed that the result at Bangor shows there's still plenty of work for his side to do.

He explained: "We lost the fight, we didn't show enough fight, enough hunger and desire to represent the club tonight. That's the thing that has really riled me.

"The goals we gave away were really poor, horrendous goals. We panicked, we showed real anxiety and nervousness about our defensive duties.