Loughgall chief Dean Smith says the Villagers have targeted better results at home this season after getting their Premiership campaign up and running with a win against Carrick Rangers.

Smith's troops weren't in action on the opening weekend of the season due to Larne's European exploits, but they made the wait worth it as they sealed a 3-0 victory at Lakeview Park.

A brace of headers from Jordan Gibson - both from Jamie Rea corner kicks - had Loughgall well on their way in the first half, before Benji Magee came off the bench to rattle an unstoppable third for the hosts.

Loughgall only won five Premiership contests at Lakeview Park last term and that's a statistic the club want to improve on as they embark on their second successive season in the top flight.

Loughgall manager Dean Smith has targeted a better run of results at home for his side

Smith said: "It's something that we talked about internally was improving our home form.

"We only won five games out of 19 at home last season...so we want to improve on that.

"We haven't improved on it as yet but it's a step in the right direction.

"I thought it was a really good team performance and we had some great individual performances.

"You couldn't single anyone out because I thought the team was that good.

"We have worked a wee bit more than we ever have on set-pieces and when you have someone the size of Jordan in the box, you have a good opportunity.

"We went and watched Carrick last week and they were physically dominant and we knew they were dangerous from their own set-pieces.

"For us to stand up to them like we did is testament to the players."

In-demand Magee was named as substitute for the contest and Smith was quick to explain that decision and how he will ignore any potential calls for the striker’s services.

"Benji's had a horrific pre-season with injuries,” he added.

"He's had a blood infection and he was in a boot up to two weeks ago.

"We knew he wasn't fit enough to play the full 90 but we knew he would be fit enough to come off the bench and give us something different.

"I'm turning the phone off now until the end of August.”

Portadown are the next challenge for Loughgall as the local rivals meet at Lakeview Park on Tuesday night.

"It’s a derby game and Portadown is only six miles down the road,” Smith continued.

"There will be a massive crowd here with a great atmosphere and sometimes form goes out the window when it comes to a derby.

"It’s one we are looking forward to and we will approach it the same way as we did against Carrick.

"I think all the bottom six teams have recruited really well and I think that makes the league that little bit more interesting.

"We knew that Portadown were going to come up and sign a lot of good players with the resources that they have.