Coleraine manager Oran Kearney was delighted to see his players end a difficult week by earning all three points against Loughgall at The Showgrounds.

The Bannsiders had drawn 1-1 against ten-man Glenavon last week before losing to the same opposition in the BetMcLean Cup on Tuesday night.

However, goals from teenage striker Ciaran O’Hara and Lee Lynch – either side of Tiarnan Kelly’s spectacular strike from distance – had Coleraine ahead at the interval.

The hosts would then extend their advantage as Conor McKendry romped home from Dean Jarvis’ cross just after the hour mark.

Coleraine players celebrate Ciaran O'Hara's opener in the 3-2 win against Loughgall

Just when the game looked dead and buried, Coleraine would be reduced to ten men as David McDaid was dismissed for a strong tackle on Nathaniel Ferris with ten minutes to go.

To their credit, Loughgall never gave up and pulled back a consolation goal as Benji Magee swept an effort low into the bottom corner but Coleraine held firm.

"It's been a tough week,” said Kearney.

"Obviously Tuesday night was frustrating and I think the late goal last Saturday was frustrating as well, but fair play to the lads for coming through that.

“The way the game ended up it was a wee bit backs to the wall for the last five or 10 minutes after the red card.

"I thought up until that we were more than good for our lead.

"No complaints about the red card, none whatsoever.

"When the ball breaks there's a one or two second period where I see Davy move towards it and the writing's on the wall for me at that stage."

Coleraine’s opening goal came from the head of Ciaran O’Hara on 14 minutes with the striker being given a chance in the first-team squad after impressing for the club’s U20 squad.

With 17-year-old Senan Devine also being used from the bench on Saturday, Kearney was pleased to have a conveyor belt of players coming through.

He added: "It's always been a fundamental of our club where we've had a good local identity and players from the area.

"I think we went through a real good spell there of nearly having half the squad from the area.

"I think that's changed slightly over the past few years and that happens, that's football, players move on and the clubs move on.

"We have another good crux coming through and it generally seems to be the way that it works that they seem to come in waves.

"We've a really good cohort there but if I'm being honest they're probably a bit young.

"We've two 16-year-olds on the bench and a 17 year who started today and they could all do with maybe six or 12 months behind them before you're throwing them into the cut and thrust.

“Needs must at times but you also have to reward.

"You don't want it to be disappointing or a negative for the young person and you don't want it to be that you've maybe hung him out to dry or thrown them in too early.

“It's trying to find that happy medium in what's a really tough league.