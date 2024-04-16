Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Despite managing south of the border at Derry City and Bohemians in recent years, the Londonderry native acknowledged that he has kept a close eye on Larne's rise under Tiernan Lynch's leadership.

The Inver Reds make the trip to the Oval this evening fresh off the back of last weekend's 8-1 thumping of Cliftonville as they returned back to the summit of the Sports Direct Premiership by a solitary point ahead of Linfield.

Meanwhile, Glentoran spurned the chance of leapfrogging Crusaders into fourth spot in the table as they were beaten 2-1 by Coleraine at The Showgrounds.

Glentoran interim manager Declan Devine. (Photo by David Maginnis/Pacemaker Press)

The east Belfast side know that if they can finish in fourth spot then they are guaranteed to be at home for the European play-off fixtures.

"I've seen a lot of Larne," said Glens boss Devine. "They are a talented squad, have an outstanding manager and have a lot of good players.

"They have a real defined way of playing.

"And we know we will have to recover really well.

"And have to give a better account than what we gave today.

"It's not even about that honestly (on not moving up to fourth last weekend).

"We've got to take care of it from our side.

