Coleraine midfielder Dylan Boyle

Coleraine midfielder Dylan Boyle says the Bannsiders have held inner talks about gaining as many points as possible in their last six games to break into the top-six.

The men from the north coast have endured an inconsistent season in their first campaign of full-time football as they sit in 8th place and face a fight to make the top half.

Their next challenge comes no tougher as they are the visitors to league leaders Linfield this afternoon, who find themselves 19 points clear at the summit.

Coleraine's last quest of obtaining European football will potentially come via the end-of-season play-offs and Boyle is striving for the Bannsiders to be in that conversation.

He said: "These are the games that you look forward to.

"Going away to Windsor is always a big game and there's no better challenge for us to hopefully bounce back after Friday night.

"The lads have trained hard this week, stuck at it and came in this week and asked 'what do we want from this season'?

"Do we want to let it peter out and come away with nothing or can we push on in these last six games before the split?

"We want to try and push for those European play-off places."

Boyle has enjoyed plenty of football since his summer move from Ballymena United and he believes the five new recruits in January can help propel Coleraine up the table.

Defenders Paddy Burns, Declan Dunne, Levi Ives were signed alongside midfielder Ronan Doherty and striker Declan McManus.

"I think the signings who have come in are brilliant," Boyle continued.

"They have adapted to the group really well, obviously the results haven't been great but they've definitely been great additions to the squad.

"Defensively we look a lot more solid with the new additions.

"Ronan's great to play with in there, he's played at a high level for the majority of his career, so if I can take bits from him it's massive for me.

"I'll try and look at how he trains, how we works and take bits and pieces from that.

"I've played quite a lot of games this season which is good.

"I've got the trust of the manager so if I can try and keep that for the rest of the season and then see how many games I can get under my belt.

"It's been a big learning curve since I've come here and I'm back into full-time football.