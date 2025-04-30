James Convie of Annagh during the promotion/relegation play-off first-leg against Carrick Rangers

Annagh United manager Ciaran McGurgan admits his side’s defensive and attacking performance let them down dearly as their promotion hopes were heavily dented by a 5-2 first-leg defeat to Carrick Rangers on home soil.

A first-half hat-trick by Daniel Gibson had Carrick well on their way in a devastating opening 45 minutes, which also saw Paul Heatley find the back of the net to have the Premiership side 4-0 ahead at the break.

A goal from Lee Upton had given Annagh early second-half hope but Carrick and Heatley struck again to extend the advantage to 5-1.

The hosts gave themselves a glimmer of hope for Friday night’s second leg in Carrick as Craig Taylor curled a delightful free-kick in stoppage time to bring an end to the seven-goal thriller.

When asked about the performance, Annagh chief McGurgan said: "Our season has been built on a good defence and, unfortunately, tonight they were miles off it.

"In terms of our forward play, we play by putting balls in behind, getting teams turned and using the pace of our front three.

"The first half we didn't play one ball into the channels where we wanted it.

"We played centrally which Albert Watson and Luke McCullough just won as bread-and-butter stuff.

"They're loving that and we just played into their hands.

"Things we've been doing well all season we didn't.

"If players go and do what we've asked them to do and you get beat by a better team...that's fine.

"We just didn't turn up...it's been a really disappointing night.

"We should be coming in on a massive high...at home for a massive tie so what more can you need?

"We can't look for excuses.

"If we'd been able to get a second goal so soon after our first - and before they've scored again - then it could've been interesting.

"Unfortunately they've gone down the pitch again and Danny Gibson has out-muscled one of our defenders, we failed to clear it and they put the ball in the back of the net (Paul Heatley for 5-1).”

McGurgan knows that his side will have to score first on Friday night if they are to stage a memorable comeback and reach the top-flight.

He added: "Craig (Taylor) has given us a wee bit of a lifeline with the free-kick...you have to believe.

"If we can go and get an early goal on Friday night that will hopefully change the tie.

"We have to believe it's only half-time.

"A million per cent the message in the changing room was how tonight was the worst I've seen us play in a number of years, never mind this season.

"So it certainly can't be any worse on Friday.

"We have to go and try and get that early goal and get us back into it.

"It's going to be a massive task but you have to believe you can turn it around.

"We're going in 3-0 down at 'half-time'.

"That next goal is vital.

"You have to draw a line through it (tonight) and go again back to what we've done all season.