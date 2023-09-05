News you can trust since 1737
'We just need to get our first win here', says Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin as the County Antrim Shield, Mid-Ulster Cup and North-West Cup returns

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin goes in search of his first win as Sky Blues manager as they host Knockbreda in the first round of the Toals County Antrim Shield this evening.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 5th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read
The Braidmen remain without a point from their six Sports Direct Premiership fixtures so far, however, they will now target a run in the Shield to get Ervin up and running.

United will have new signings Cathair Friel and Isaac Westendorf at their disposal, alongside Andy McGrory and Alexander Gawne who have returned from injury.

"It is a quick turnaround for us," Ervin told Ballymena United TV.

Jim Ervin goes in search of his first win as Ballymena United boss as the Sky Blues face Knockbreda in the County Antrim Shield this eveningJim Ervin goes in search of his first win as Ballymena United boss as the Sky Blues face Knockbreda in the County Antrim Shield this evening
Jim Ervin goes in search of his first win as Ballymena United boss as the Sky Blues face Knockbreda in the County Antrim Shield this evening
"Knockbreda at home will be a difficult game and every game at the minute is difficult.

"We just need to get our first win here.

"Everybody in the whole squad is important.

"What we do is stick together and the next time we go out on the pitch we perform.

"The squad needed a bit of a change; Cathair has come in again and Isaac will be involved on Tuesday.

"Those two additions will be added to one more in the future."

Elsewhere in the competition, Ards are at home to Queen's University, Dundela host Newington, Ballymacash Rangers travel to H&W Welders and Bangor are at home to Ballyclare Comrades.

Three all-Premiership ties sees Linfield host Larne, Cliftonville away at Carrick Rangers and Crusaders and Glentoran squaring off at Seaview.

Meanwhile, Newry City begin the defence of their Mid-Ulster Cup with a home tie against Rathfriland Rangers as Loughgall welcome Valley Rangers to Lakeview Park.

Fellow Premiership side Dungannon Swifts welcome Tandragee Rovers to Stangmore Park, whilst Armagh City are at home to Bourneview Mill and Lurgan Town are the visitors to Portadown.

Dollingstown square off at home to Moneyslane whilst Annagh United and Warrenpoint Town meet at the BMG Arena.

In the North-West Cup, the tie of the round sees Coleraine host free-scoring Limavady United at The Showgrounds.

The Bannsiders are expected to rest several key stars for the visit of Paul Owens side who have hit an impressive 16 goals in their two Premier Intermediate fixtures to date.

Elsewhere, Institute are at home to Strabane Athletic, Dergview host Maiden City and Newbuildings United travel to face Ballinamallard United.

