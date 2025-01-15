Loughgall manager Dean Smith

Loughgall manager Dean Smiith was delighted his side reached the sixth round of the Irish Cup - albeit having done it the hard way against Institute.

Goals from Alberto Balde and James Carroll had given the visitors a 2-0 half-time lead in the re-arranged fifth round tie at the Brandywell.

However, the Championship hosts forged a fightback after the break when Mikhail Kennedy netted a brace to level the score at 2-2.

But the momentum swung in favour of Loughgall once again on 88 minutes when new signing Fra McCaffrey headed in the winner, even though ‘Stute were guilty of missing two late chances to send the game into extra-time.

When asked about the victory, Smith stated: "We don't make it easy for ourselves, do we?

"Most importantly we are into the next round.

"We said before the game to make sure we were in the next round and we've done that.

"I thought we could have made it easier for ourselves at times.

"We were comfortable in the first half and thoroughly deserved the 2-0 lead.

"We came in at half-time and talked about patience and game management, and then we conceded two sloppy goals from set-pieces from our point of view.

"We gave them the impetus and we were probably lucky at the end for the game not to go to extra-time."

The victory means Loughgall have a Co Armagh derby away at Dollingstown in the next round.

The Dollybirds caused a shock on Tuesday night as Aaron Duke's 83rd minute goal beat Championship side Ballyclare Comrades at Planters Park.

The win is a boost for Smith’s men as they remain bottom of the Premiership standings as they aim to avoid relegation.

"It's a local derby and all the players will know everybody," he said of the upcoming tie.

"There will be a good crowd that day and it'll certainly be an interesting game and one we'll look forward to as much as them.

"Given our league position and form, the Irish Cup is a welcome distraction.