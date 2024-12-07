Glentoran boss Declan Devine is eager for his side to be more consistent in the Sports Direct Premiership

Declan Devine has challenged his Glentoran players to take their cup form into league duty as they face Ballymena United at The Oval this afternoon.

After already securing a berth in the County Antrim Shield final in the New Year, the Glens beat derby rivals Linfield on Tuesday night to reach the semi-final of the BetMcLean Cup.

Despite motoring along nicely in the cup competitions, Glentoran have struggled to find any rhythm in the Sports Direct Premiership, which included last weekend's 2-2 draw at Loughgall, and that is something Devine wants to address as they aim to climb up from fifth place in the standings.

“The performance against Linfield was full of passion, discipline, and determination—exactly the reaction I wanted to see after the disappointment of Loughgall," he said.

"It showed the players’ hunger to put things right and their commitment to delivering for the fans. But as I’ve always said, consistency is key.

“We’ve proven in cup competitions what we’re capable of when we play to our strengths. Now, it’s about taking that same mentality and applying it consistently in the league. The players have shown they can rise to big occasions, but at this club, that level of performance is expected every single week.

“The standard was set on Tuesday, and now it’s about sustaining it. Ballymena will be a tough test, but it’s exactly the type of challenge we need. We must stand up, take responsibility, and ensure we deliver a performance that earns a positive result.”

Devine also reflected on the challenge posed by Ballymena, urging his side to secure the three points at The BetMcLean Oval.

He stressed: “Ballymena are a strong, well-organised team, and we know they’ll come here looking to take home the win. They’ve already beaten us in the league this season, and they boast a quality squad capable of causing problems for any team in the division.