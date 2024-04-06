Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Inver Reds chief made only one enforced change to his starting line-up from the Irish Cup defeat to the Reds for the Premiership meeting against the same opposition on Tuesday night.

After losing at the last four stage in the Irish Cup for a second successive year, Lynch's men would enact revenge for that defeat as Andy Ryan's brace sealed a 2-0 win at Solitude.

The victory meant Larne remained two points clear of Linfield at the summit as the post-split fixtures get under way with the visit of Crusaders to Inver Park this afternoon.

"It was very much what they wanted also," Lynch told Larne's social media platforms when asked about giving the same group of players the opportunity to prove themselves again.

"As I told them on Monday, you could probably count on one hand that this team has let us down as a group over the last two years.

"They deserved that opportunity to put Saturday right and show our own supporters and our crowd that's not what we're about. Thankfully, we were able to do that.

"It's five cup finals now and we know that.

"We need the same mentality and the same attitude and the same commitment on Saturday as we got on Tuesday night.

"That's all we can do...we approach the game with the mentality and hope the rest falls into place."

The Larne chief was unable to provide concrete details on the recent injuries sustained to defenders Levi Ives and Cian Bolger, with the latter having to be withdrawn on Tuesday with a suspected hamstring complaint.

Lynch added: "Unfortunately, there's no update.

"He's (Ives) in a brace...and we're no further on until he gets a scan.

"We're hoping he gets his scan this week at some stage...just hope and pray it's not too bad.