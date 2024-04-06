We need to win our last five games if we have any chance of finishing 7th in the table, says Glenavon boss Stephen McDonnell ahead of Newry City clash
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Lurgan Blues have suffered back-to-back defeats in the Premiership, meaning they are 9th in the table and five points behind seventh-placed Carrick Rangers in the race for that coveted position.
Glenavon welcome bottom-placed Newry City to Mourneview Park this afternoon, with former club captain Gavin Dykes set to be in the dugout for the visitors after Barry Gray's decision to temporarily step aside as he continues cancer treatment.
McDonnell stated that whilst his job of avoiding relegation has been completed since taking the reins in September, he wants to see his players have a strong end to the campaign.
"In football you get what you deserve...we'll finish where we deserve to finish," he told Glenavon's social media channels.
"The main thing after the Loughgall game is that we are now mathematically safe with the way results went and the goal difference.
"We can't shy away from that as that was our initial task when we came to this football club who were bottom-of-the-table.
"Yes, we all dream, we all want to achieve more and we feel we are moving in the right direction, but the last few weeks feel like we've hit the pause button.
"When you're missing key personnel, it does have an effect but ultimately, other players in the squad who aren't so key at the moment get opportunities to play and they haven't taken them."
McDonnell believes that if his side are to leapfrog their rivals and secure 7th spot, then they will have to have a perfect run of results in the post-split schedule.
He stated: "We have to win five games and that's the reality.
"Based on the last two performances - that's not achievable.
"Ultimately, that's up to us to try and get the players into a better place to drive on again.
"We are never too high and never too low...but we need to get back to ourselves again.
"Sometimes you can accept a defeat but they've been two poor performances.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.