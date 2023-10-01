News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2

'We needed to take our chances when they were presented to us,' says frustrated Dungannon Swifts chief Rodney McAree after teenager Noah Stewart wins game for Ballymena United at the death

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree rued his side's inability to find the back of the net in the narrow defeat to Ballymena United.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 1st Oct 2023, 13:10 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Both teams would create chances in an entertaining fixture at Stangmore Park but substitute Noah Stewart was the man to break the deadlock as his 87th minute effort settled affairs in county Tyrone.

The goal came after a cross by Alexander Gawne was touched forward by Fraser Taylor on a plate for Stewart who was in the right place at the right time to convert from close range.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It marks Jim Ervin's second Premiership victory as Sky Blues boss as they are now within a point of Newry City, Glenavon and the Swifts.

Rodney McAree believes his Dungannon Swifts side were punished for their lack of ruthlessness in front of goal in the defeat to Ballymena UnitedRodney McAree believes his Dungannon Swifts side were punished for their lack of ruthlessness in front of goal in the defeat to Ballymena United
Rodney McAree believes his Dungannon Swifts side were punished for their lack of ruthlessness in front of goal in the defeat to Ballymena United
Most Popular

"It definitely wasn't the result we were looking for," McAree told Dungannon Swifts TV.

"It's a frustrating day, I don't think it's through the lack of effort, individually we need to do a little bit better defensively and in the opposition's 18-yard box.

"Games are decided by what happens in each 18-yard box and we haven't done enough to force the ball in the net and get the goal that we needed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I thought we probably deserved to score, we certainly created enough opportunities but whenever we get chances in this league, we have to make sure we are taking a percentage of them."

The Swifts would miss a first half penalty through Kealan Dillon and saw chance after chance being spurned either through poor finishing or the goalkeeping exploits of visiting stopper Sean O’Neill.

The Sky Blues would also hit the crossbar themselves as Steven McCullough was within a lick of paint of opening the scoring.

"I think I said at half-time, the score could have been about 7-3,” McAree said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Ballymena had good opportunities in the first half as well, which we invited onto us.

"We certainly created enough opportunities in the first half to have us leading going into half-time which is frustrating.

"We wanted to continue what we had been doing in the first half into the second and I felt we didn't do that.

"We allowed the game that maybe suited the opposition more so than ourselves.”

Related topics:Swifts