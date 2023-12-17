Coleraine manager Oran Kearney was disappointed to watch his side undo their hard work in Saturday’s defeat to Dungannon Swifts.

The Bannsiders would find themselves behind at the half-time whistle as Matthew Lusty kept his composure from 12 yards after Conor McKendry handled inside the box.

Kearney’s men were much improved after the break and forged ahead with two goals in four minutes as Ciaran O’Hara blasted home an equaliser, with Dean Jarvis then finding the back of the net with a well-taken finish.

However, the Coleraine chief was left angered by how his side threw away that hard-earned lead thereafter as Tomas Galvin equalised on 87 minutes, before Lusty netted the winner in second-half stoppage time on the rebound after his initial penalty was saved.

Coleraine manager Oran Kearney pictured during Saturday's contest against Dungannon Swifts

"They're probably wasn't a huge amount in the game but we go in behind,” he said.

“I keep saying it to the players, sadly and we have to, that the hardest part then is they have a bit more adrenaline, a bit of a spring in their step and the hard bit is number one staying in the game but also in an offensive way you're finding a way to go and get yourself back into the game.

“If I'm being honest, the first 30 minutes of the second-half you couldn't have asked for anything more.

“We were patient, we were creating chances, we looked dangerous and it was one of those where you were just hoping that first little spark comes.

"Getting the equaliser and the goal to put you in front is the hard bit and I'm fed up saying it, but you burst the ball then, you find a way to see the game out or either you just stay on the front foot, you keep doing what you're doing and you go and try and get your third.

“The frustrating thing is that it's that bit of know-how.”

With the January transfer window opening in a matter of weeks, Kearney confirmed his intentions of adding to his panel.

He outlined: “It's a hard one because yes, every window we want to change and this window will be no different.