After a goalless first-half which saw Robbie Garrett dismissed for the hosts, the reigning champions took a foothold of the game and netted four times after the break as Lee Bonis helped himself to a hat-trick, with Dylan Sloan also registering his name on the score sheet.

The Inver Reds held that four-goal advantage by the time the clock entered the 65th minute and Lynch remarked that his side should have went in search of more goals.

"I felt we had an edgy start," he said.

Larne midfielder Dylan Sloan celebrates his goal during the 4-0 victory against Glenavon at Mourneview Park

"We knew we were going to get a reaction from Glenavon with the new manager and everything with that.

"We spoke about that and I felt they played really well up until the red card.

"I think once we got the goals, we were fairly dominant.

"Probably one area we spoke about, and I'm being really critical here, was we let the game peter out a little bit rather than putting our foot to the metal and went for it a bit more.

"I felt there were times we were really safe at 4-0 up when there were opportunities there to go and score more.

"We had a few good chances from set pieces but how can you be critical of a team who wins 4-0?"

With Larne now being the scalp to take following last season’s title success, Lynch acknowledged that his side need to focus on their own affairs.

"I think the big thing from Tuesday night (defeat to Loughgall), we watched it and broke it down, if you don't do the things you're good at, then you'll be punished in this league,” he added.

"We didn't do the things we are good at on Tuesday and we got what we deserved.

"There were no excuses, no this happened and that happened, if we had been in the right frame of mind and done the things that got us where we are, then it wouldn't have happened.