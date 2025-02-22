Glentoran manager Declan Devine says his side left Solitude empty-handed because of their lack of conviction in both boxes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a dress rehearsal for next month’s BetMcLean Cup final, Cliftonville struck the early psychological blow as the Reds netted a quickfire double in the second-half to claim all three points.

In a low-ley opening 45 minutes, it was Glentoran who had arguably the better of the chances as Dan Amos, Kodi Lyons-Foster and Charlie Pattisson were all denied.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the visitors will feel they definitely should have taken the lead at the start of the second-half when Nathaniel Ferris was denied by a stunning block from Harry Wilson when the January arrival from Loughgall looked certain to find the back of the net.

Glentoran manager Declan Devine reflected on his side's 2-0 defeat to Cliftonville at Solitude

That big missed chance was compounded when Jim Magilton’s men went ahead at the other end on 65 minutes. A strike from distance by Rory Hale was parried by Glens stopper Daniel Gyollai, with Ryan Curran in the right place at the right time to fire home the rebound.

The victory was completed three minutes later when slack marking by Glentoran from a corner allowed Jack Keaney all the time in the world to plant a header into the net.

The loss brings an end to Glentoran’s 16-match unbeaten run in all competitions and boss Devine told BBC Sport NI that they were punished for their mistakes in north Belfast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: "The second half was unlike us, we haven't played with the intensity or quality we have in recent weeks, and both boxes have cost us tonight.

"We switched off for two poor goals. I can't knock the effort of the players, but we were off it. We had chances to take the lead, and they've come back to bite us.

"There's no hiding from it; we made mistakes tonight and full credit to Jim and his team. They punished us."

Glentoran remain second in the Premiership table, five points ahead of Dungannon Swifts and Crusaders ahead of their weekend clashes against Larne and Glenavon respectively.