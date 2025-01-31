'We want everyone who can possibly make it to Solitude tomorrow to be there': Glenavon to reimburse primary school children tickets after Irish Cup tie at Cliftonville
The statement was released as the Lurgan Blues make the journey to Solitude in the sixth round of the competition, with concession tickets currently being priced at £10.
In light of no £2 primary school children tickets being available, Lurgan Blues chairman Glenn Emerson says they will reimburse supporters who produce a valid concession match ticket the £8 difference.
He told the club's official website: "The situation regarding tickets for tomorrow’s game is disappointing and the last thing we want is for our loyal fans to be put off coming to support us in a vital cup match because it’s too expensive.
“We feel that it’s only right then that the board make this gesture to our fans as a means of thanks for their support in what has been a difficult season.
"We’re on the up now and that’s not just down to Paddy and the squad but also the support from the terraces. And so we want everyone who can possibly make it to Solitude tomorrow to be there.”
