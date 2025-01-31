Glenavon have announced they will reimburse primary school children tickets after tomorrow's Irish Cup sixth round tie at Cliftonville

The Board of Directors at Glenavon have issued a statement saying they will reimburse tickets for primary school children after tomorrow's Irish Cup clash at Cliftonville.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement was released as the Lurgan Blues make the journey to Solitude in the sixth round of the competition, with concession tickets currently being priced at £10.

In light of no £2 primary school children tickets being available, Lurgan Blues chairman Glenn Emerson says they will reimburse supporters who produce a valid concession match ticket the £8 difference.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told the club's official website: "The situation regarding tickets for tomorrow’s game is disappointing and the last thing we want is for our loyal fans to be put off coming to support us in a vital cup match because it’s too expensive.

“We feel that it’s only right then that the board make this gesture to our fans as a means of thanks for their support in what has been a difficult season.