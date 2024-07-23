Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Co. Londonderry Junior manager Rab Douglas says the coaches are encouraging his players to have "no regrets" once this week's SuperCupNI tournament draws to a close.

After an opening day loss to West Ham United, the county would pick up all three points against St Francis as a solitary goal from Steven Coyle would prove to be the difference on a warm afternoon at the Coleraine Showgrounds.

Both teams would have chances but, in truth, Co. Londonderry deserved their win as they face Stevenage in the final group game on Wednesday.

"We're looking for a group of 18 boys who are going to talk about this tournament for the next 10 years," Douglas said.

Co Londonderry’s Steven Coyle celebrates his goal against St Francis at the Coleraine Showgrounds

"We want them to walk away with no regrets but to enjoy the week. We are not putting immense pressure on them because we know how good they are - it's about making sure they believe it and showing the people who are coming out to watch.

"I think the boys did really well.

"We told them before the game that there was a chance that we would have a lot of the possession and times where we could move the ball nice and quick.

"We told them to believe and they did that...when they got on the ball, they moved it well and that was key on a big pitch.

"The boys have done trials and played matches here, so the good thing was that it was like a home match for them."

Douglas acknowledged that several of his players were still feeling the effects of their exerts against West Ham United but a large vocal support held them over the line against their Republic of Ireland counterparts.

"West Ham is a Tier 1 academy and those boys are in mostly every day,” he added.

"We put our team together in eight weeks and our boys were out on their feet at the end of that game.

"It opened up a few gaps which they took advantage of...but I thought they started really well today (Tuesday), took the tempo from last night's (Monday) game into today.

"The tired legs are rightfully tired as it means they've put the work in and as coaches, that's all we can ask for is hard work.

"There's probably a few boys here with large families which helps - including myself - I can hear them in the stands.

"The crowd drives the boys on...and that's parents wanting their kids to do well."