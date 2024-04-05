Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The former Dundela man found the net against both Ards and Bangor as Portadown finished the month with a 100% record in the league.

Fyfe – who is on loan from Coleraine - also produced a fine display against Linfield in the BetMcLean Cup final, scoring a consolation goal for the Ports.

A delighted Fyfe said: "It's a pleasure to win this award, but more importantly we're now top of the league.