We want to finish the job by gaining promotion to the top flight, says Portadown striker Eamon Fyfe after being named as the Championship Player of the Month for March
Portadown forward Eamon Fyfe is the Northern Ireland Football Writers' Association's Championship Player of the Month for March.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The former Dundela man found the net against both Ards and Bangor as Portadown finished the month with a 100% record in the league.
Fyfe – who is on loan from Coleraine - also produced a fine display against Linfield in the BetMcLean Cup final, scoring a consolation goal for the Ports.
A delighted Fyfe said: "It's a pleasure to win this award, but more importantly we're now top of the league.
"We have had an incredible amounts of ups and downs this season, but hopefully we can now kick on and go and finish the job."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.