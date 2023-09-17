News you can trust since 1737
We were punished for lapses in concentration in Coleraine defeat, says Newry City boss Gary Boyle

Newry City manager Gary Boyle rued "lapses in concentration" as his side lost out to Coleraine at a sun-kissed Ballycastle Road.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 17th Sep 2023, 08:00 BST- 2 min read
City got themselves back into the game through Lee Newell's fine strike after finding themselves two-goals down as Josh Carson and Matthew Shevlin netted from the hosts.

Boyle was also left disappointed with how his side also failed to overly test the Coleraine rearguard thereafter as Andy Mitchell netted a late third to clinch the victory for Oran Kearney's side.

"We leave here yet again saying we've played well in certain parts of the game but unfortunately it's two lapses in concentration which has really cost us," he said.

Newry City manager Gary Boyle pictured during Saturday's game at the Coleraine ShowgroundsNewry City manager Gary Boyle pictured during Saturday's game at the Coleraine Showgrounds
"Full credit to Coleraine, or any team at this level, if you lose concentration you're more than likely going to be punished and we were punished emphatically on two occasions.

"We started the second-half quite well, we tuned out from a short corner and we didn't react to the second phase and that's disappointing.

"We rallied and got back into the game with a great finish from Lee and that's where we wanted to be with the game in the melting point with five minutes to go.

"We felt there was another goal in the game but unfortunately it went to Coleraine with a slight mistake when we were trying to push forward to get an equaliser."

Boyle’s men have pushed Glentoran and Coleraine close in the last two weeks but the Newry chief knows the importance of turning performances into points as they host Dungannon Swifts next.

He added: "Absolutely we have positives.

"We need to take that into Friday night's game against Dungannon.

"We need some of the performances to recoup points because it's a results-based business.

"We're not daft enough to continue saying we're playing well and getting beat.

"We would take a win without playing well but we've got to take heart and confidence from the performance.

"Dungannon are a good side and they've drawn against Larne, Coleraine and now Glentoran.

"There's no easy game at this level but particularly off the back of that as they'll be coming to Newry full of confidence.

"We have to be ready.”

