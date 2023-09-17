Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

City got themselves back into the game through Lee Newell's fine strike after finding themselves two-goals down as Josh Carson and Matthew Shevlin netted from the hosts.

Boyle was also left disappointed with how his side also failed to overly test the Coleraine rearguard thereafter as Andy Mitchell netted a late third to clinch the victory for Oran Kearney's side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We leave here yet again saying we've played well in certain parts of the game but unfortunately it's two lapses in concentration which has really cost us," he said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newry City manager Gary Boyle pictured during Saturday's game at the Coleraine Showgrounds

"Full credit to Coleraine, or any team at this level, if you lose concentration you're more than likely going to be punished and we were punished emphatically on two occasions.

"We started the second-half quite well, we tuned out from a short corner and we didn't react to the second phase and that's disappointing.

"We rallied and got back into the game with a great finish from Lee and that's where we wanted to be with the game in the melting point with five minutes to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We felt there was another goal in the game but unfortunately it went to Coleraine with a slight mistake when we were trying to push forward to get an equaliser."

Boyle’s men have pushed Glentoran and Coleraine close in the last two weeks but the Newry chief knows the importance of turning performances into points as they host Dungannon Swifts next.

He added: "Absolutely we have positives.

"We need to take that into Friday night's game against Dungannon.

"We need some of the performances to recoup points because it's a results-based business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We're not daft enough to continue saying we're playing well and getting beat.

"We would take a win without playing well but we've got to take heart and confidence from the performance.

"Dungannon are a good side and they've drawn against Larne, Coleraine and now Glentoran.

"There's no easy game at this level but particularly off the back of that as they'll be coming to Newry full of confidence.