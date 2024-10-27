Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Glentoran manager Declan Devine said he was “frustrated, annoyed and disappointed” after watching his side lose 2-1 at Coleraine.

The Glens looked like they were going to leave the Coleraine Showgrounds with all three points after Frankie Hvid broke the deadlock with a first-half header.

However, Coleraine stunned the visitors with two quickfire second-half goals as Matthew Shevlin fired into the top corner from a cross, before the same player planted a header beyond Daniel Gyollai and into the net.

The defeats brings Glentoran’s six-match unbeaten run in all competitions to an end and Devine was less than impressed with the goals his side conceded.

"We've caused our own problems for ourselves,” he said.

"The two goals we gave away were totally unacceptable.

"We were well in control of the game, found ourselves a goal up and we didn't do the things in the second-half that got us a goal up.

"As I say, the defending for the two goals is really, really poor on our behalf and not acceptable.

"Our reaction in terms of our entries into the final third...we didn't have enough quality in the final third to get the second goal.

"We were very passive, we kept going back, getting ourselves into good areas and not putting the ball into the box.

"I'm really frustrated, really disappointed, really annoyed...and it's not acceptable."

It marks the second successive game that Glentoran have let a winning position slip to drop points after last weekend’s 1-1 draw at home to Carrick Rangers.

Devine says that trend needs to stop if they want to progress in the weeks and months ahead.

He quipped: "We have to make sure we get back to training on Monday and we put it right.

"We can't keep making the same mistakes. I think over the course of October we've been reasonably good.

"We've been picking up points and had a couple of good wins but we've been severely punished with the fine margins today.

"I think everybody is dropping points.

"It's been a bit of a roller coaster in terms of results but we have to take care of ourselves first and foremost.