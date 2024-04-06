Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dean Smith's side were heavily fancied to be involved in a relegation battle upon their return to the top flight, but they have produced several eye-catching results and have never looked like being in trouble.

The same can't be said for today's opponents Ballymena United who are still aiming to avoid automatic relegation as they continue to be hunted down by basement side Newry City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The title race in the Championship could have permutations for both Ballymena and Newry City as Portadown are now leading the way, meaning the bottom-placed team in the Premiership will be relegated if the Ports finish first.

Loughgall captain Ben Murdock (left) has targeted a strong end to the Premiership campaign as they host Ballymena United this afternoon

The next highest-placed side in the Championship – with a promotion licence – would then face the team who finishes 11th in a play-off.

However, Murdock and his team-mates don’t have those fears as they aim to finish as high in the table as possible, starting with today’s visit of United.

"Not a lot has changed for us, we haven't talked about being safe or anything like that, we are simply playing for points," said Murdock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to finish as high up in the league as possible and we have 15 points to play for.

"It's been a long season but we want to finish strong. We know it's going to be a tough game as Ballymena are fighting with Newry at the bottom-of-the table.

"Nobody expected us to be safe at all, never mind with five games to go. It's a huge achievement and credit must go to everyone involved."

31-year-old Murdock acknowledged that whilst Loughgall proved doubters wrong during this campaign - it will be an even tougher task to stay in the top flight next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "We have carried the same attitude and work-ethic from the Championship last season into the Premiership.

"Whilst we have proved people wrong, we know next season is going to be completely different.

"We knew we could compete and stay in this division but we aren't going to quit now and look ahead to next season.