“We wish him good health and happiness moving forward”: Moyola Park announce Kenny Shiels is to step down as manager at the end of the season
The Castledawson-based club announced the update via their Facebook page on Monday after they finished seventh in the Premier Intermediate League last season.
The former Derry City, Coleraine and Northern Ireland women’s manager will bring down the curtain in his second spell in charge of Moyola, with the club’s chairman paying tribute to a sporting figure who has “lived and breathed football his entire life”.
Chairman David Speirs commented: "Kenny has informed me of his decision to step down as manager of our first team. I want to put on record my thanks to Kenny for his dedication, time and effort over the past 18 months during his second spell in charge of Moyola Park FC.
“Kenny is someone I hold in the highest regard both as a coach and a person. He has lived and breathed football his entire life and now wants to take a step back.
"He has instilled a sense of professionalism in his second spell here and has given us so many highlights over the course of the season.
"He leaves Moyola with the highest respect from everyone associated with the club and we wish him good health and happiness moving forward.
"Thank you Kenny.”
The club further outlined how they have begun the process of appointing Shiels’ successor and interested applicants are urged to make contact with officials.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.