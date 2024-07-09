England's Declan Rice (centre) Ivan Toney (centre) and Jude Bellingham celebrate their side's victory after a penalty shootout in the UEFA Euro 2024, quarter-final match at the Dusseldorf Arena, Germany. PIC: Adam Davy/PA Wire.

​Declan Rice insists England are "ready to create history" by winning Euro 2024 and ending a 58-year wait for major men's silverware.

Gareth Southgate's side face the Netherlands in the last four tomorrow looking to book their place in back-to-back finals.

A penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy at Euro 2020 is the closest the men's team have come to matching the achievements of the 1966 World Cup winners.

Rice was part of the squad that was beaten at Wembley in 2021 but believes it is now time for the trophy drought to end.

"I don't put too much pressure on myself, I don't think about it too much. Wednesday night, it's another game of football," he said.

"It's a semi-final and that's the only way I think about it, to be honest with you. We're here for a reason, Holland are here for a reason and may the best team win.

"It's a game of football, we feel like we've got a really good bit of momentum on our side. We've obviously seen all the clips from people at home. It's weird, because we're in such a bubble, we don't even hear about anything, but we see the videos. I've had a lot of texts saying the country's buzzing and stuff like that.

"So we want to keep creating memories for everyone, and I think even for ourselves. I think we're ready to create history, we want to be the first team since 1966 obviously, the women's team have already done it, but we want to be able to do it as well.

"But I think we have got a lot of respect for them. If you look at the history of the Dutch, the players they've produced, the managers they've produced, they've always been a top nation.

"I'm never going to sit here and talk them down, it's a massive game. They're obviously in the semis for a reason. So, look, bring it on. We're really confident - everyone at home, keep backing us.

"Keep supporting us because we're feeling that love, that energy and hopefully we can create history again by going to back-to-back finals, touch wood!"

Rice has played every second of England's campaign so far, including two 120-minute games to beat Slovakia and Switzerland.

During that time, the £105million Arsenal club-record signing has covered more ground than any other player in the competition.

"I've been doing it since last July as well," he told Lions' Den. "We started last July and we are still going.

"This is our job, this is what we conditioned for; 90 minute football matches. You know how to prepare yourself, the more you play, the more experienced you become. You know when you have to run, you know when you don't have to run."

Rice also feels the sense of occasion can bring the best out of him, with the former West Ham captain sitting second for most tackles and fourth for the most ball recoveries at the Euros.