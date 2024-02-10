Newry City manager Barry Gray reflected on his side's 1-1 home draw against Ballymena United

Both teams would play out a 1-1 draw at the Newry Showgrounds as Noah Stewart’s 73rd-minute opener was quickly cancelled out by Adam Salley’s header for the hosts.

In what would prove to be a cagey affair, the honours were shared between the sides which means the Sky Blues remain six points ahead of Newry having played a game more.

Speaking after the game, Gray remained optimistic that his side can close the gap on their relegation rivals in the weeks and months to come.

"We set out tonight hoping to win the game as we prepared well all week," he told Newry City AFC social media channels.

"We haven't won it but as I said to the players after we finished, we didn't lose it and I think people over-estimated the need for us to win for us to close the gaps and cause it was against Ballymena.

"It was hugely important we didn't lose tonight's game. Six points with a game in hand is still a gap that we're confident we can close and disappear.

"It would have been nice to do it tonight but we didn't and when you go 1-0 down, the fear always is that we'll do the Newry of old which is collapse and let the game get away from us.

"We didn't do that which was important and it was important to not give in. It was good that we got the goal back so quickly after we conceded.

"The game panned out like two teams who are bottom-of-the table. That's no disrespect to us or Ballymena in any fashion as it was too edgy, too closed and a case of 'I don't want to lose anything and you don't want to lose anything'."

Gray acknowledged that whilst his side need to start creating more chances in front of goal, he was pleased to see his side improve on their defensive display as they limited the visitors to very little clear-cut chances.

He added: "People in the stands will say 'we should have attacked' and then others will criticise us for conceding four or five goals.

"We have conceded the most goals in the league by a country mile and we have scored the least. You can't increase your goalscoring until you decrease your goals conceded and you can't do both things at the same time - so you have to start somewhere.

"We conceded one goal tonight which was a soft goal and a mistake from us but aside from that, it's been good.

"We know we need to continue to do more in the final third but we have priorities that we need to address straightaway. Not everyone will like those priorities - players included - but we have to start somewhere and find a balance to see if we can have a steady and consistent team that will help us on the top side of the pitch.