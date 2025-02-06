Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin says he has had to look outside the league to bring in reinforcements after the January transfer window slammed shut.

The Sky Blues chief brought in six new arrivals in the last few weeks, with all of them arriving from the League of Ireland either on loan or on a permanent basis.

Patrick McEleney (Derry City), Kian Corbally (Wexford), Success Edogun (Finn Harps) and Shane Flynn (Waterford) have all joined permanently, whilst Conor Barr and Duncan Idehen will both finish the season at The Showgrounds on loan.

Ervin says that due to the size of the league and the prospects of playing full-time football, it is up to the powers-that-be at Warden Street to be creative in their recruitment.

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin

"We wanted to try and get things done a bit sooner and quicker than we did,” he said.

"I think it's difficult with the size of the league, everyone is fighting for the same players, everyone is chatting to the same players and then they have decisions to make.

"You then have the full-time environment after that, so it's always difficult for the part-time clubs when you're competing with them.

"We've always been one to look outside of the league and look a bit far left.

"This time last year we brought Daithi McCallion on loan from Derry City and that worked out well for us, and thankfully we were able to bring him in permanently in the summer.

"We have done something similar with Derry by bringing in Conor Barr and Duncan Idehen in.

"We've a really good relationship with Derry City and with Tiernan Lynch both at Larne and now at Derry.

"It was something we wanted to utilise as best as we could...then we brought in Success and Shane from the League of Ireland.

"When everyone is competing for the same players it's quite difficult and it needs to be massively in your favour to swing it.

"We've had to look at a different angle and go with the League of Ireland.”

Ervin and his players host Linfield this evening as the Blues aim to stretch their gap at the top to 22 points.

When asked if Healy receives too much criticism from certain quarters despite looking likely to capture his sixth title as Linfield boss, Ervin replied: "I'm on record before saying this but when you look at what David has achieved...it speaks for itself.

"I think the criticism and frustrations he comes under you expect it to a degree when you're at Linfield because the demands and expectations are so high.

"I wish I had a pound for the amount of times I've heard 'it's not a great Linfield side'.

"If it's not a great Linfield side and they're 19 points clear, then what does it say for everybody else? That's the way I look at it.

"I admire him so much, he's been absolutely fantastic to me since I've come into the league in different talks and chats we've had.