What happens when a trio of Rangers stars take on 50 school kids?

A trio of Rangers stars were defeated 4-2 in a match with 50 school kids.

Following on a from a similar concept by Inverness CT, Rangers pitted Greg Docherty, Nikola Katic and Ross McCrorie against 50 of their soccer school kids.

It did not end well for the trio as they went down 4-2 in a match played in the shadows of Ibrox Stadium, Katic netting the two goals for Rangers.

Speaking after the match Docherty said: “Difficult. They swarmed around us, there wasn’t a lot of room to play. I think the route of going over the top was probably the best way. Ross let us down a wee bit but when we played the long ball, classic Scottish football way, we were good”

McCrorie added: “We should have had big Niko up front, we should have had a target man.”