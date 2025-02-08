Carrick Rangers manager Stephen Baxter was left disappointed in the manner of the goal his side conceded as they were edged out by Coleraine at Taylors Avenue.

Here’s what he had to say after Rhyss Campbell’s goal proved to be the difference.

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME?

"We most definitely should have got something from the game.

"I think we probably had the lion's share of this today - but lion share doesn't get you the result if the other team scores and you don't.

"It was such a terrible goal to concede and how it crawls over the line...people don't defend the ball in a crowded box, so it was such a soft goal and a terrible way to lose a football match.

"We piled on pressure after pressure but we didn't get that breakthrough.

"That's the tale of the tape...it was a hard fought game, everyone working incredibly hard, we've battled hard in the last two games and been magnificent performance-wise but those small lapses in concentration are costing us dearly.

MISSING CHANCES:

"Your position tells you that you're in an awkward position.

"You can't start losing faith about what you're doing and how you're doing it.

"There's a batch of new players here, they're all fitting into the team and you're trying to find a style of play that will fit those players and bring that quality.

"Jack O'Reilly came on for 15 minutes here today who is not fully fit but he's a great player.

"We will work at it, we've got to get it right as there's only a short period of time to do that but we haven't been scoring enough goals this season and that's definitely a worry.

"Let's hope people like Adam Foley who has joined recently and others can chip in with the goals that we need.

NEW SIGNINGS:

"I think we've added in eight players in the last month or so.

"These lads are all really good young players and there's a few experienced players that have really brought something to the team.

"Ethan Boyle was Man of the Match I think out there today, so it says a lot about their character with the distance they are travelling to us, the work-ethic and desire they have to get a job done.

"It's early days for everybody and it takes time. I'm not one to sit here and start giving you answers to questions of how it all looks in a short window.