Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Cliftonville boss Jim Magilton was left to reflect on a 3-1 defeat against Glenavon in which his players “huffed and puffed but we didn't really do anything”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lengthy treatment for Ryan Curran led to the striker’s early exit off a facial injury and Glenavon took the lead in the immediate aftermath thanks to Michael O’Connor.

Jack Malone made it 2-0 before the break and a David McDaid penalty following the interval helped the hosts increase command over Magilton’s Reds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A long-range Stephen McGuinness finish in added time offered Cliftonville little cause for celebration.

Cliftonville players react to a David McDaid penalty which put Glenavon clear by 3-0 at Mourneview Park. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

Here’s the verdict of Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton:

OVERALL PERFORMANCE...

"Poor...we didn't match the intensity they brought to the game.

"We were second best and had too many individual performances well below-par.

"As a result, against a team like Glenavon with a lot of attack-minded players, if you give them the opportunities they're going to take them.

"They did that today and they punished us."

DEMANDING SCHEDULE...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm not one for excuses...it is our fourth game in 10 days and we looked leggy, there's no question about that.

"We tried to freshen it up, we made changes simply because lads haven't played an awful lot of games.

"The changes were to win the game and have a positive effect.

"There was nothing really in the game until the first goal.

"The next 20 minutes following that we made really poor decisions and they capitalised on it."

POOR DECISIONS...

"Our poor decisions led to goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I still felt at half-time the next goal was going to be important.

"I've not seen it (the penalty) but, again, it was a poor decision (by Cliftonville).

"We huffed and puffed but we didn't really do anything."

Magilton added: "There was a lack of desire and real intensity to go and take the game to them.

"Even at 2-0 down I felt there was something in the game.

"They managed the game better than we did."

GLENAVON SYSTEM...

"They haven't played that system (three-man defence)...I think Harry Murphy comes in and adds a different dimension.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Again, you have to give them credit for their adaptability.

"We tried to change it...4-3-3 to try and overload in wide areas and get our full-backs higher up in the game.

"But we lacked the fizz that we can play with.”

CLIFTONVILLE CHANCES...

"We had moments...Alex Parsons should probably score from a great move when Stephen McGuinness cuts it back.

"It falls on his left foot and you really fancy him to put the ball in the net.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Alex had a great opportunity from Ryan (Curran), the set-back when the goalkeeper's had a little mishap with the pitch or whatever and you fancy him to score.

"Then it was a snatch (Destiny Ojo chance), it's one of those where he's done so well and the ball's landed and you've got to score.

"But you can't take anything away from Glenavon, they were excellent.”

RYAN CURRAN SUBSTITUTION...

"It can upset your flow...I thought then we were playing better, I didn't think we were playing well but certainly better.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's a focal point for us and lots of things were happening around him."

STEPHEN McGUINNESS GOAL...

"That's a position we like to see our full-backs in...we think they can do that.

"He certainly has a quality left foot.