Whilst voicing his disappointment at conceding with the last kick of the game, Dungannon Swifts boss Rodney McAree praised his players for their performance against Coleraine.

Here’s what he had to say after the 1-1 draw at Stangmore Park.

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:

“It’s a tough one to take when you’re leading 1-0 up to the last kick of the ball.

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree

"But one thing I am is extremely proud of the players, extremely proud of every one of them, everyone who was involved in the team and those that weren’t.

“Thought we were fantastic today – stood up to a very good Coleraine side.

“We rode our luck at times but we created opportunities ourselves and had a goal disallowed.

“But they’re out on their feet, they’re knackered, they’ve come off the pitch and they’ve given their all.

“Unfortunately on this occasion is just wasn’t enough to get the three points.

“Maybe not feel like a good point but it is a good point at the end of the day.

PERFORMANCE OF THE PLAYERS:

"Extremely proud.

"They’ve been brilliant all season and they’re a joy to work with.

"I look forward to our training sessions and I look forward to seeing them.

“I look forward to match days because I know I’ll get an honest performance.

“There have been some performances, like today, where we haven’t been as good but what we’ve always had is effort and hard work.

“We’ve had a fight about us and that makes you very proud.

“You look around the changing room and you see the hurt on the players’ faces and that tells me all I need to know about the group.

DECLAN DUNNE’S HEROICS:

“He makes a good save from Ronan Doherty.

"The other saves he makes from long range you would expect him to make.

"He actually saves the effort from Sam McClintock but unfortunately he rebounds to others and ends up in the back of the net.