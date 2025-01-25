Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels says the Bannsiders were left ‘disappointed’ despite Matthew Shevlin’s last-gasp equaliser against Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park.

Here’s what he had to say after the 1-1 draw.

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:

“Coming away and on reflection on it we’re massively disappointed not to win the game in terms of possession, territory and chances created.

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels

"We try and prepare every game where we can create as many chances as we can and stop our opponents creating chances and I think we did that today.

"I think it’s been the story of the last five games.

“We’ve been really strong and some games we’ve had nothing to show for it but today a point was the least we deserved.

THE LATE EQUALISER:

“It was a great pass from Dean Jarvis.

"We forced their keeper into six or seven good saves and we kept knocking on the door.

“At times when you think it might not be your day you can feel sorry for yourselves – but we kept going and that’s the resilience.

“We’re a new team, we’re a new group and we’re learning about the group at the moment.

“We’re learning what character do we have. I think we need to keep improving in that regard but we are together as a group

“We’re fighting for each other and hopefully we can bring that into next week.”

LEVI IVES SUBSTITUTION:

“Levi? He was cramping up.

“He’s had a really tough schedule recently but he was superb.

“First half he was dynamic, getting forward, putting crosses in, dealing with one v ones, everything we wanted from him and that’s why we brought him to the club.

"He’s gonna be a big player for this club.

"I think as a whole our performance was really good today but massively disappointed not to win.