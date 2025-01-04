Coleraine head coach spoke after his side's Irish Cup triumph against Armagh City. (Photo: David Cavan)

Coleraine manager Dean Shiels hailed his side’s performance after their 5-0 victory at home to Armagh City in the fifth round of the Irish Cup.

Here’s what he had to say after the full-time whistle.

THOUGHTS ON THE WIN:

"We knew it was going to be difficult as Armagh have been going well and put out two Premiership clubs in the BetMcLean Cup.

"We knew they would come here and make things difficult.

"I thought we started well, forced them to defend and I think we've got to be pleased with five goals at home and a clean sheet.

"We are starting to get a bit momentum now. It's ten goals in our last three games and it's been a tough period with the amount of games, so we've had to freshen it up.

"We got more fresh legs on the pitch in the last half hour and that told.

PERFECT START:

"He's a fantastic young talent.

"He can play on the left, he can play on the right and he goes both ways.

"His crossing is superb and that ball was really difficult to defend.

"I think Corey showed throughout the game the talent that he has and we've big hopes for him moving forward.

IMPACT OF SUBSTITUTES:

"That's what makes a team.

"Shevy (Matthew Shevlin) was carrying a knock, Cameron Stewart had to come off at half-time with an injury, so we were able to freshen that up.

"I thought all five substitutes made a difference and we needed that, especially with three games played within a week.