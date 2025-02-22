Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin was pleased to see the Sky Blues pick up a win and a clean sheet against Portadown at The Showgrounds.

Here’s what he had to say after goals from James Hood and Joe Moore sealed a 2-0 success.

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:

"I'm delighted to win the game and register a clean sheet against a good Portadown team, who are in form which makes it pleasing.

"I'm buzzing for the players because the performance levels they've given me over the last number of weeks, I don't think they've got what I think they've deserved.

"So to come away with three points and a clean sheet is great, especially with the injuries that we have.

"It's continued today with Alexander Gawne coming off in the first-half and then Shane Flynn, so we are dropping like flies at the minute.

"I'm pleased for the guys who have come in and how they've responded.

"They've grabbed the shirt and James Hood at 17 years of age, my word.

"What a way to score your first goal for the club, so listen, I'm over the moon.

HOOD'S GOAL:

"If I hit that, the ball would have been coming down with snow on it.

"He's incredible and he's a really good, hard working kid.

"He's 17-years-old and he takes everything in his stride and he's eager to learn and do well.

"He's been away with the Northern Ireland U18 schoolboys and he's had a wee bit of game time with them.

"He probably hasn't played as much as he would've liked with us. He's that type of character that he's disappointed when he doesn't play, so that tells you where his head is at.

"I'm delighted for him and it's a proud moment for his family.

MISSING CHANCES AND A PENALTY AT 1-0:

"You've got to be honest and when you look at the amount of goals Portadown have scored late on, you're thinking they are still in the game at 1-0.

"When you miss a penalty you are worried that it might swing the momentum in their favour.

"But I thought defensively everybody stood up to their jobs, they put their head into places that people wouldn't put their feet, diving into tackles, the midfield were solid and were hardworking.

"The two boys put in a shift upfront and then Joe Moore comes and he offers you that wee bit more pace and directness.