Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree conceded his side “imploded” at the Coleraine Showgrounds as they suffered back-to-back Premiership defeats.

Here’s what he had to say after the 4-1 loss.

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME?

"I don't think the scoreline reflects the game.

Dungannon Swifts manager Rodney McAree reflected on his side's loss at the Coleraine Showgrounds

"I thought we were very good up until the hour mark, without creating an awful pile.

"We didn't create enough in the final third to forge opportunities, get shots off or ask questions.

"We've imploded a little bit and conceded poor goals. The second goal is maybe a lack of communication as Danny (Wallace) has put his foot out and the ball has ended up in the back of the net.

"We can deal with the third one a bit better too and the fourth is probably laziness which has crept in at that stage to give a penalty away.

"Ultimately, you end up leaving here and people will see the result and think Dungannon have taken a bit of a thumping but I don't think we did.

"But still we've lost 4-1 and nobody wants to do that.

BACK INTO GAME AFTER RESTART:

"There were a couple of half chances in the first-half but relatively nothing happened in the 18-yard box.

"We don't deal well enough with the corner kick and the second ball ends up in the back of the net and we go in 1-0 down.

"We showed a good response and got back into the game. At 1-1, I had every confidence we were going to get something out of the game.

"I certainly didn't see us getting beat 4-1 and that's something that has happened to us on a few occasions, so we have to look at it and correct it.

THREE QUICKFIRE GOALS FOR COLERAINE:

"It happened earlier on in the season at Linfield when we conceded three goals in eight minutes.