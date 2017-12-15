Windass helps ease Murty frustration

Graeme Murty hailed Josh Windass for his Easter Road strike - even though the Rangers playmaker left him tearing his hair out in frustration.

The enigmatic attacker fired Gers level against Hibs as the Ibrox men hit back for a 2-1 win in Leith.

Rangers' Josh Windass celebrates at Easter Road. Photo credit: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

The Englishman, who has now hit five goals in the last eight games, has thrived since caretaker boss Murty handed him a free-role.

But the interim manager admits he has only let Windass off the leash in attack because he cannot be trusted to help out at the back.

“Josh Windass is one of the most frustrating people you will ever meet,” said Murty.

“His left-foot strike for the equaliser, the accuracy and crispness - but then he does things that leave you tearing your hair out.

“It’s up to us to work on those. If he didn’t do those things, he could have a fantastic career.

“He’s more suited to a free role, damaging our opponents - rather than damaging us.”

Hibs dominated Gers from start to finish but despite opening the scoring through Lewis Stevenson’s deflected strike, they were undone by Gers smash-and-grab display.

Windass levelled three minutes before the break, while Alfredo Morelos hit the winner in first-half stoppage time.

However, despite dropping six points behind Rangers and Aberdeen, Hibs boss Neil Lennon insists his side proved they are firmly in the race for second place.

“People were asking me before the game is this a marker and I said no,” he said. “The marker is over the course of the season. We’re fourth and there’s still a lot of football to go.

“Rangers have got to play Celtic, we need to go and win in Aberdeen to stay on their coat tails. But six points is nothing at this stage of the season.”

Hibernian midfielder Brandon Barker admits he would rather have lost 4-0.

“It’s worse losing like that,” said Barker. “I’d rather get beat 4-0 than lose a game like that. It was horrible.

“We dominated the game from start to finish, especially the second half.”