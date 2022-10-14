Glentoran's Danny Purkis ducks down behind Linfield's Chris Johns to head home at Windsor Park

It was a night to forget for Blues boss David Healy, who was celebrating his seventh year in charge – it's not one that will live long in the memory.

Bobby Burns shot the Glens into a first-half lead – albeit off a deflected effort – and Danny Purkis’ second-half double earned the big Glentoran following the bragging rights.

Linfield had to play for the best part of an hour with only 10 men after defender Michael Newberry was dismissed following quick-fire cards - referee Lee Tavinder had the book out on nine occasions over the 90 minutes.

It was Linfield’s first game in front of home fans since August 25 and helter-skelter stuff right from the first whistle.

Referee Tavinder had his yellow card out after only 30 seconds when he booked Linfield’s Kyle McClean for a challenge on Marcus Kane.

It was one of seven bookings in total in the first 45 minutes.

Linfield created the first opportunity on eight minutes – and McClean should really have done better when Kirk Millar’s free-kick fell to him at the back post.

But the Glens were cursing the luck seconds later.

This time it was Croatian free-kick expert Hrvoje Plum who supplied the delicious delivery that was met by defender Paddy McClean, only to see his flick crash off the top of the crossbar.

The pace gradually settled, but it was Linfield who were almost in front on 28 minutes.

Millar sent Stephen Fallon racing down the right and when he found Joel Cooper, the latter took a touch before unleashing a blockbuster that rocked the face of the woodwork.

But the pendulum swung in favour of the visitors on 31 minutes when Newberry picked up his second yellow card in the space of 14 minutes and Tavinder was left with little option.

The Blues were on the ropes, demonstrated by goalkeeper Chris Johns’ hesitancy to deal with a long punt forward from McClean, leaving Conor McMenamin with a sniff at goal, but his shot was hoofed clear by Clarke.

Glentoran required merely three minutes after the break to break the deadlock.

Shay McCartan cut in from the left before finding Burns, whose first-time shot ricocheted off the unfortunate Fallon, leaving Johns totally wrong-footed.

And Glentoran sealed the deal 14 minutes from time.

Inevitably, McMenamin was involved. He whipped in a corner from the right and Purkis got up above everyone else to power home a header.

And, Purkis struck again in injury-time.

McCartan went roaring down the right before cutting the ball back for Purkis, who took a touch before finding the top corner.

League leaders Larne cruised past Cliftonville on a 4-0 tally in last night’s other Premiership date.

Lee Bonis bagged a second-half hat-trick inside the space of just six minutes to build on Paul O’Neill’s opening finish.