Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jim Ervin says he can't be critical of his Ballymena players after their eight-match winning run came to an end at the hands of derby rivals Coleraine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A second-half goal from Rhyss Campbell earned the Bannsiders all three points at the Ballymena Showgrounds as the hosts missed the chance to move back to the top-of-the-table.

The Sky Blues struggled to create any meaningful chances until they fell behind and their best chance landed at the feet of Aaron Jarvis who struck the crossbar after being picked out inside the box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The boys have been absolutely incredible for the run that we've been on,” Ervin said after the game.

Ballymena United manager Jim Ervin says it is important his squad now respond after their eight-match winning run came to an end against Coleraine

"We knew at some stage that it would come to an end, but listen, credit to our boys for the run they've been on but it's now about the reaction.

"I thought the game was probably flat, there wasn't much in it, a lot of direct and long balls from both sides...and it probably wasn't the greatest of games for the spectators.

"It's about us bouncing back now.

"Goals change games and we were a threat from set plays and Aaron Jarvis has hit the bar in the second-half, which on another day goes in as we've seen when we played Cliftonville a few weeks ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Sometimes it goes against you and that's part and parcel of football.

"We pick ourselves up and get back in on Tuesday night to go again next Saturday."

When asked if his side could have defended Coleraine’s goal better, Ervin preferred to credit his troops for their contributions in the last eight games.

He explained: "I thought Matthew Shevlin came off the back post too easily and then we didn't pick up the second ball.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You're up against a good side in Coleraine, Shevlin is a top player and he's really good at drifting off at the back.

"I'm going to dig the boys out because the run they've been on is absolutely incredible and I'll back them 100%.

"Today wasn't to be. It wasn't anything to do with heart or desire or attitude or application - sometimes football just goes that way.