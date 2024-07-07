Women's Premiership: Wins for Cliftonville Ladies, Linfield Women, Lisburn Rangers and Lisburn Ladies
The action kicked-off on Thursday night with a huge clash between champions Glentoran Women and last season's runners-up Cliftonville at the Blanchflower Stadium.
Chloe McCarron opened the scoring for the Glens early on with a stunning left-foot strike from outside the area in off the underside of the bar despite the best efforts of keeper Rachel Norney.
That was how it stayed until the Reds hit back with two goals in quick succession just after the break.
Caitlin McGuinness grabbed the equaliser on 48 minutes with an instinctive finish from just outside the six-yard box after Danielle Maxwell had flicked the ball on.
Then, just two minutes later, Marissa Callaghan headed home what proved to be the winner from a similar distance after Toni-Leigh Finnegan had lofted a long free-kick into the danger zone.
Linfield continued their recent rich vein of form on Friday evening with a 7-1 defeat of Larne Women at Midgley Park.
Keri Halliday opened the scoring for the Blues with a super strike with barely a couple of minutes on the clock, but Larne hit back courtesy of a Tara Gilmore header on 21 minutes.
Linfield regained the advantage soon after, however, through Cora Chambers with Halliday then doubling her tally just before the break.
Chambers added to Linfield's lead just after the hour after getting a touch to a free-kick from the edge of the box, with Ebony Leckey and Eva Myles going on to add to the scoring with around a quarter-of-an-hour remaining.
At Seaview, Faye Loughran hit the late winner as Lisburn Rangers returned to winning ways with victory by the odd goal in three over Crusaders Strikers.
Sophie Megaw handed Rangers the lead at the break with a goal midway through the first half, but Beth Chalmers levelled for the Crues on 74 minutes.
But, just as it looked like it might end all square, up popped Loughran with that late goal as the visitors bagged a fifth win in six league outings so far this season.
The honour of finishing top scorer for the week fell to Aimee-Lee Peachey with a four-goal haul as Lisburn Ladies got the better of Mid-Ulster Ladies at Stangmore Park.
The 21-year-old found the net twice in the first half, and although Jessica Magee pulled one back just before the break the home side had no answer as Peachey bagged her hat-trick with a quarter-of-an-hour to go before hitting number four in the closing stages.
