Linfield’s Sienna Leckey competing against Derry City during the Sports Direct Women's Premiership at Midgley Park. (Photo by Colin McMaster)

Friday’s Sports Direct Women’s Premiership programme featured wins for Linfield Women, Glentoran Women and Crusaders Strikers.

Glentoran Women now sit three points clear in the top-flight table off a 3-0 win over Larne Women.

Rachel Rogan kicked off the scoring at The Blanchflower Stadium from Emma McMaster’s assist.

In the closing stages, Kascie Weir doubled the home advantage ahead of a Jess Foy volley to wrap up the scoring.

Linfield Women fired five goals past Derry City Women at Midgley Park in a 5-1 success to leapfrog the opponents into fourth spot.

Derry City broke the deadlock when Tara O’Connor-Farren fired home but a Keri Halliday equaliser arrived within 60 seconds.

Nineteen-year-old Eve Reilly extended her superb start to the season with a second successive hat-trick, with Alex Clarke closing out the goals for Linfield.