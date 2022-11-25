England booed after goalless United States draw puts World Cup progress on hold

Monday's 6-2 thumping of Iran represented their best start to a major tournament, but Friday's loose and lacklustre performance brought Gareth Southgate's side back down to earth.

The US maintained their unbeaten record against England on the world stage and went close to winning Friday's Group B clash in Al Khor, where Christian Pulisic rattled the crossbar in an ultimately scoreless encounter.

Progress to the last 16 remains in England's hands, but this match is a wake-up call that increases the pressure heading into Tuesday's eagerly-anticipated clash with neighbours Wales.

Left to right, England's Declan Rice, Jack Grealish and Marcus Rashford appear dejected after the FIFA World Cup Group B match at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.

Southgate publicly warned his side to up their game in the immediate afterglow of the Iran thrashing but did not get the desired response from his unchanged team.

The US should have punished a passive first-half performance at the imposing Al Bayt Stadium, where Pulisic hit the bar with a wicked strike as Gregg Berhalter's Americans played at full throttle.

Flat, uninspired England created little across the 90 minutes.

Harry Kane, available after an injury scare, saw an early shot blocked and sent a stoppage-time header wide as Southgate's men floundered under the Friday night lights.

There was none of the swagger seen when England swatted aside Iran, but things could have been different had Walker Zimmerman not been alert in the 10th minute.

Jude Bellingham played on to overlapping Bukayo Saka, with Monday's man of the match cutting back for Kane to hit a strike that the US defender met with an important block.

England were all too easily played around when Haji Wright headed Weston McKennie's cross wide.

"It's called soccer" chanted America's confident fans as England continued to toil.

The second half continued in a similar pattern.

Maguire was playing impressively and did well to head away a corner that unmarked Zimmerman looked bound to power home from close range as the US continued to cause problems.

Southgate's lack of changes was surprising given Plan A was not working against increasingly confident opponents, with backpedalling Jordan Pickford flapping at a Pulisic corner.

Jack Grealish and Jordan Henderson replaced Sterling and Bellingham as the England boss eventually looked to change the dynamics with a quarter of the match remaining.

There was a slight improvement, but things were still not really clicking. Marcus Rashford replaced Saka as the US made changes of their own and jeers met England's patient play around the back.

Still, play remained ponderous. Rashford saw a hopeful effort stopped and Maguire was unable to get a clean connection on a Kieran Trippier corner.

