Yes I am interested: Steven Gerrard on the Rangers manager’s job

Steven Gerrard has confirmed his interest in taking over as manager of Rangers.

The former Liverpool and England captain, who is currently in charge of the under-18s side at Anfield, has held initial discussions with the Scottish Premiership club.

Gerrard would become the long-term successor at Ibrox to Graeme Murty, who was sacked on Tuesday.

Asked about recent speculation linking him with the post, Gerrard told BT Sport on Tuesday night: “Yes, there is truth in the rumours.

“I’ve held initial talks with Rangers and the plan is to pick them up in a couple of days’ time. We’ll see.

“There is (interest). I’ve held positive talks with them. I’m busy now for a couple of days but I will pick it up on Thursday and we’ll see if we can progress it.”

Gerrard will be in Italy on Wednesday working as a TV pundit for Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final against Roma.

Rangers have said they hope to be able to release news about Murty’s successor “in the near future”.

Murty, the former under-20s coach, was appointed on an interim basis after the departure of Pedro Caixinha last October. The arrangement was extended until the end of the season but the club decided to call time on his tenure in the wake of Sunday’s record 5-0 defeat by rivals Celtic.

Assistant coaches Jimmy Nicholl and Jonatan Johansson have been put in temporary charge for Saturday’s home game with Kilmarnock.

A club statement read: “Rangers are grateful to Graeme, who did not hesitate when asked last October to become interim manager after the departure of Pedro Caixinha and then, at the turn of the year, when he was offered the role as manager until the end of the season.

“Graeme has had to contend with difficult and challenging circumstances but conducted himself in a thoroughly professional manner. He will take some time to consider his options, which include returning to his role at the Rangers Academy.”

Sunday’s loss to Celtic, came just a fortnight after a 4-0 drubbing by the Hoops in the William Hill Scottish Cup semi-finals.