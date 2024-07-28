Watch more of our videos on Shots!

July 28 2024 is a day which will live forever in Armagh’s history.

Having captained his county to the mountain top in 2022, Kieran McGeeney today led Armagh to their second ever All-Ireland title win, and what a journey it has been for McGeeney’s side since he took them over as a Division 3 team in 2015.

Receiving the cup from ex-Armagh captain and current GAA president Jarlath Burns, captain Aidan Forker following in Geezer’s footsteps, by hoisting the Sam Maguire high in the air.

The moment of the game came 47 minutes into it, when full back Aaron McKay found himself in the full forward line, finding the back of the Galway net in the process.

Armagh captain Aidan Forker hoists the Sam Maguire Cup after Armagh defeated Galway in the All-Ireland final. (Photo by Brendan Monaghan)

The first half was expected to be cagey and it followed the script, as the two sides were level five times.

It was 0-3 apiece after 10 minutes, with Paul Conroy, Liam Silke and Rob Finnerty (free) on target for Galway, whilst 21-year-old Oisin Conaty settled into the game quickly by scoring twice, with Ben Crealey finishing off a well-worked move for Armagh’s third.

Finnerty then had to be replaced for Galway with an injury, whilst fellow full forwards Shane Walsh and Damien Comer struggled to impact the game. However, Armagh’s Conor Turbitt and Andrew Murnin were kept quiet at the other end.

Although it wasn’t from the usual suspects, some of the score taking was spectacular – Cein Darcy and John Maher found the mark for Galway, with defenders Aidan Forker and Barry McCambridge nailing beauties for Armagh in reply. Midfielders Conroy and Crealey traded the final two scores of the half.

Conroy continued that form into second half and got Galway up and running before Cillian McDade doubled their advantage. But Armagh's Conaty grabbed his third of the day before Rian O’Neill got his first – raising a raucous cheer from the Armagh faithful.

That noise was matched though, when Walsh introduced himself to the contest with his first point. It was end-to-end at this stage, and Tiernan Kelly levelled the game for the seventh time.

Walsh put Galway in front from a free, but then on came Stefan Campbell and he made an immediate impact, driving at the Galway defence and laying a pass for Aaron McKay to palm into the Galway net, giving Armagh their first lead of the game in the process on 47 minutes.

The game had to be stopped soon after, as Rory Grugan was forced to be withdrawn with a serious injury. When the game resumed, Darcy won a kick-out for Galway and – after working it around for the perfect chance – he finished off the move with a point.

Galway’s Walsh and Darcy had chances to level, but both pulled their shots wide of the post, before Walsh dropped a mark short and into Blaine Hughes’ hands.

Instead, it was Armagh who raised the next white flag. Niall Grimley is an inspirational man, and he kicked an inspirational score to restore his side’s two-point lead.

Galway’s wayward shooting continued with further missed chances by McDade and Dylan McHugh, and Oisin O’Neill made them pay by putting Armagh three ahead.

The Tribesmen weren’t going down without a fight and points from Darcy and McDade made it a one-point game. Walsh then dropped another free kick short; this time it was Jarly Og Burns who fetched the ball on his own goal-line and battled out with the ball – determined that is father would be handing an Armagh man the Sam Maguire Cup come full-time.

And, after six minutes of stoppage time which seemed to last an eternity, it was Burns who had his hands on the ball and confirmed as Armagh as 2024 All-Ireland champions.

Armagh: Blaine Hughes; Paddy Burns, Aaron McKay (1-0), Barry McCambridge (0-1); Connaire Mackin, Tiernan Kelly (0-1), Aidan Forker (0-1); Niall Grimley (0-1), Ben Crealey (0-2); Joe McElroy, Rian O’Neill (0-1), Oisin Conaty (0-3); Rory Grugan, Andrew Murnin, Conor Turbitt.

Subs: Stefan Campbell for Turbitt (46), Ross McQuillan for Kelly (46), Oisin O’Neill (0-1) for Grugan (51), Jarly Og Burns for Mackin (59), Jason Duffy for Forker (70+5).

Galway: Conor Gleeson; Johnny McGrath, Sean Fitzgerald, Jack Glynn; Dylan McHugh, Liam Silke (0-1), Sean O Maoilchiaran; Paul Conroy (0-3), Cein Darcy (0-3); Matthew Tierney, John Maher (0-1), Cillian McDade (0-2); Rob Finnerty (0-1, 1f), Damien Comer, Shane Walsh (0-2, 1f).

Subs: Johnny Heaney for Finnerty (11), Sean Kelly for Glynn (45), Tomo Cullhane for Comer (66), Daniel O’Flaherty for Tierney (66), Kieran Molloy for Heaney (70+5).