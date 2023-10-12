The momentum behind controversial plans to invest some £150m in a west Belfast GAA stadium for Euro 2028 has come from failed republican efforts to open a 'peace centre' at the Maze, the TUV has claimed.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The government is backing redevelopment of Casement Park in nationalist west Belfast for Euro 2028 at an estimated cost of well over £100m up to £200m.

The stadium is one of ten venues – including Wembley, Hampden Park and the Aviva in Dublin – included in the bid, despite having been derelict for several years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

TUV deputy leader, Belfast councillor Ron McDowell, said: "It is important to remember that the genesis of this whole issue is the insistence of Republicans that a shrine to the IRA hunger strikers be preserved at the Maze beside a so-called 'peace centre' which scuppered the whole idea of a national stadium. When they couldn't get that, Republicans changed tack and insisted that millions be channelled into Casement instead."

A computer generated image of how the redeveloped Casement Park will look. The momentum behind controversial plans to invest £100m in the west Belfast GAA stadium for Euro 2028 has come from failed republican efforts to open a 'peace centre' at the Maze, the TUV has claimed. Image: Ulster GAA

He added: "There is no appetite for this among Northern Ireland fans. In fact, we face the prospect of Northern Ireland hosting matches in the world's second biggest football tournament with no lasting legacy for football in the Province."

West Belfast Sinn Fein MP Paul Maskey did not challenge the claims, but said the Euros will be "an opportunity of a lifetime".

He added: “The building of Casement Park is a flagship Executive and a NDNA (New Decade New Approach) commitment. Both the Irish and British governments and the GAA have committed to the funding."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

(The NDNA deal includes commitments to complete both Regional and Sub Regional Sports Stadia Programmes).

He added: “It is now time to move forward to build Casement Park to ensure we will have a first-class, state-of-the-art sporting facility for Ulster Gaels, and to host major games in the Euros and big events."

The tournament will leave a real legacy that will benefit grassroots football, he added.

Earlier on Thursday, Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said opposing funding for the redevelopment was “incomprehensible”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her comments came after DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said government plans to invest in Casement Park during a budget crisis raise many questions.

But Ms McDonald countered: “This is a good news story for everybody right across the North, for sport, for the economy, for relationships between Britain and Ireland, north and south.”

However Northern Ireland fans expressed concerns. On the Facebook site, Northern Ireland Flags and Banners, the host posted a tongue-in-cheek advert for a 'Fan March' to Casement Park this Saturday to “test” how safe they would be.

He then quickly added: "PS, for your own safety, please do not take the above post seriously".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One fan then mused on IRA rallies and murders that took place in and around Casement Park.

Another suggested NI Supporters Clubs should tell the Irish Football Association it would be held liable for any injuries suffered by fans attending matches at Casement.

But former Ulster and Ireland rugby international Trevor Ringland - who promotes cross community sport - asked if certain areas of Northern Ireland should be left effectively as "ghettoes"?