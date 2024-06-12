Gerry Armstrong adds voice to those urging GAA to forget about hosting Euro2028 matches

The derelict Casement Park stadium in west Belfast prior to the redevelopment work starting. Photo: Niall Carson/PA Wire.

​​The communities minister at Stormont has been urged to formally “pull the plug” on additional funding for Casement Park, as a GAA chief concedes it is unlikely to host any matches at Euro2028.

Although the west Belfast GAA ground was named as one of the ten venues that made up the UK and Ireland’s stadia list as tournament hosts, it is currently derelict, and looks increasingly unlikely to secure sufficient funding for a rebuild in time for a final inspection in 2007.

The latest suggested cost of building the new stadium has risen to more than £300 million – up from the original estimate of £77.5m.

A UK Government pledge to find the additional funds has not been progressed and, with a possible change of government following next month’s general election, GAA president Jarlath Burns said he now accepts that a new stadium ahead of the Euros appears “unlikely".

Mr Burns said that “it’s not looking as if we’re going to get the Euros,” but added: “We’re still very hopeful and expectant that we’re going to get the funds to make a provincial stadium where we can play our Ulster finals”.

Mr Burns was speaking at the launch of the All-Ireland hurling championship at the Michael Cusack Centre in Co Clare.

Northern Ireland football legend Gerry Armstrong has also added his voice to those calling for the GAA to forget about Euro 2028 and to concentrate on developing a new stadium in line with their own requirements.

Armstrong, who played both football and Gaelic football in Northern Ireland before signing for English top flight team Spurs, said it would be hard to justify spending many millions more than orginally anticipated when the money is needed elsewhere.

Former Northern Ireland international Gerry Armstrong. Photo: Ben Lowry

"I think it's a bit of a lost cause at the moment,” he said.

"As much as I'd love to see Casement Park built, I can't see how it can be justified at the moment – there are so many other parts of the government, the National Health etc, that are more important than getting a stadium built,” he told the BBC.

"If they are going to make it happen, it is going to have to happen very quickly – but time is running out."It may well have already run out. If they don't have the finances they are going to have to make a decision. Casement Park probably will be built, but maybe not to the specifications of Uefa."

While some nationalist politicians have called for an urgent funding package from Westminster and Stormont to kick start the rebuild, Westminster election candidate Ann McClure said there must be no more “squander” of public funds on the project.

Ms McClure, who is the TUV party secretary and candidate for West Belfast, said the previous argument – that a redeveloped Casement Park will benefit sports other than GAA – can no longer be made.

"It has been bedevilled by problems from day one. It is grossly over budget. With today’s admission from Jarlath Burns the pretence that it will benefit any sport other than the GAA is no more,” she said.

“It’s time for Gordon Lyons to pull the plug on the project and halt the squander of any more public money on Casement,” Ms McClure added.

An Irish FA spokesperson said the IFA remains supportive of Casement Park as a Euro 2028 venue.

"We are in constant contact with UEFA and other key stakeholders to ensure this once in a lifetime opportunity for Northern Ireland to co-host one of the biggest sports events in the world is realised.