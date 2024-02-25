New GAA president Jarlath Burns will engage in 'sensitive areas of political discourse' during tenure

New GAA president Jarlath Burns. Photo: Ulster GAA

In a wide-ranging address, the new head of the sporting and cultural organisation gave his backing to the rebuilding of Casement Park, said he would be “reaching out to other communities,” and expressed solidarity with the families of two GAA figures who were murdered by loyalists during the Troubles.

He also said the GAA will “remain wedded” to support for a 32-county Ireland.

In a BBC interview shortly after his speech, Mr Burns also revealed that his first engagement as president would be attending Windsor Park in Belfast for the Northern Ireland women’s Nations League play-off match against Montenegro on Tuesday evening.

During his address to the GAA delegates on Saturday, the school principal from Silverbridge in south Armagh said: "As president, I will work with Ulster GAA in approaching issues such as Casement Park, engaging in the very sensitive areas of political discourse, and reaching out to other communities.”

He added: “The GAA’s position on the constitutional issue, as laid out in Treoir Oifigiúil (Official Guide), is no secret and we remain wedded to that aspiration via purely peaceful means.”

Referring to the the murder victims Sean Brown, who was abducted and shot dead by the LVF in 1997, and Patsy Kelly, whose body was recovered from Lough Eyes in Fermanagh three weeks after his death, Mr Burns said he would add his “full and unequivocal support” to the families “whose search for justice is reasonable but has experienced unacceptable barriers which are simply intolerable“.

He added: “As GAA president, I will walk every step of the way with these families".

In a break from the script later published by the GAA, Mr Burns told the audience, to loud applause, that he would be attending the first hearing of Sean Brown’s inquest proceedings on March 1.

Speaking to the BBC, the 56-year-old also praised the Irish government for pledging €50 million towards the Casement Park rebuild.

"I think we should be very thankful to the Irish government for their generosity and the vision they have shown,” he said.

"They can see that having a stadium in west Belfast that can take Euro 2028 matches, as well as having a regional stadium for Ulster GAA is something that should be a priority for all of us.